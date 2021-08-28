As noted, NBA Finals MVP Giannis “The Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo was in attendance for this week’s AEW Dynamite and the taping of Rampage that followed. AEW has now released video of Tony Khan presenting Antetokounmpo with a replica AEW World Championship.

“The city of Milwaukee has had a great year for championships,” Tony explained. “Congratulations to the city of Milwaukee, congratulations to you on your world champion Milwaukee Bucks. I thought it’d be fitting we have the tag team championship eliminator tournament tonight in honor of those tag team champions which are held ironically by The Young Bucks. I thought it’d be a great moment to introduce the most valuable player of the NBA… ‘The Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo!”

Antetokounmpo accepted his replica AEW World Championship with a giant smile on his face. He then ran down to the ring and posed with the title as the crowd cheered in celebration.

Photos of Antetokounmpo alongside AEW stars like Chris Jericho, Sting, Jade Cargill, and others were posted to Twitter after Wednesday night’s show. Austin Gunn also shared a video of his interaction with the Milwaukee Bucks star, seen below.

We noted how CM Punk, Christian Cage, and Kazarian also had an off-camera interaction at the conclusion of AEW Rampage.

Punk told the crowd, “I just had to come out here and say: this is so cool. I know it’s late, I know sometimes these shows can be long, but you sit in your seats, and you’re enthusiastic, and you give everybody here everything you’ve got.

“Because everybody here, at least from what I’ve seen so far, gives you everything that they have. I just want to say I’m super grateful. Eventually, the luster will kind of wear off from the shiny CM Punk. You’re just gonna have a good time listening to Cult of Personality, but do know that until it does wear off, I’m gonna keep doing this and soak in as much as possible.”

Christian then told Punk, “It’s a big f–king deal that you’re here, man.”

You can see a full videos below:

After Christian and Kazarian won the main event of AEW Rampage tonight, they were joined in the ring by CM Punk with a live microphone, and they sent the Milwaukee fans home very happy.

August 28, 2021

Chris Jericho x Giannis x Sting. What a photo. August 26, 2021