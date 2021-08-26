CM Punk addressed fans at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after AEW Dynamite went off the air.

As seen in the videos below, Punk joined Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian in the ring. The trio thanked fans for their enthusiasm and sent them home happy.

Punk said, “I just had to come out here and say, ‘this is so cool.’ I know it’s late, I know sometimes these shows can be long, but you sit in your seats, and you’re enthusiastic, and you give everybody here everything you’ve got.

“Because everybody here, at least from what I’ve seen so far, gives you everything that they have. I just want to say I’m super grateful.”

Punk then admitted that the luster of his AEW debut is bound to wear off eventually.

“Eventually, the luster will kinda wear off from the shiny CM Punk. You’re just gonna have a good time listening to Cult of Personality, but do know that until it does wear off, I’m gonna keep doing this and soak in as much as possible.”

Christian then told Punk, “It’s a big f–king deal that you’re here, man.”

Earlier in the night, Punk was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in his first-ever appearance on Dynamite. As noted, Punk teased Daniel Bryan’s imminent arrival in AEW during the segment.

The live telecast of Dynamite ended with Malakai Black defeating Brock Anderson in the main event. After the match, Black stared down Lee Johnson as the show came to a close.

You can watch the videos below: