WWE announced the release of thirteen performers from the NXT brand on Friday. Reactions have poured in from the released talents themselves and other talents in wrestling. One AEW and GCW star in particularly couldn’t hide his feelings on the subject.

“Absolutely embarrassing…” tweeted Joey Janela.

Janela is acquainted with several of the released talent, most notably Ari Sterling, Bronson Reed and Jake Atlas. Prior to signing with WWE, Atlas wrestled frequently alongside Janela at GCW and PWG, though the two never crossed paths in the ring. As Alex Zayne, Sterling and Janela wrestled each other in GCW in August of last year and teamed together in PWG at the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles, where they took on Blake Christian (Trey Baxter in NXT) and Tony Deppen.

Meanwhile Reed would wrestle Janela at PWG All Star Weekend 14 in 2019, under the name Jonah Rock. Reed would defeat Janela in a little over eleven minutes. Shortly after his initial tweet, Janela would tweet at Reed to offer his support, telling Reed he is going to do great going forward.

You can read Janela’s tweet below.