Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) to advance to the AEW Tag Title Tournament Finals on Friday’s Rampage.
Lucha Bros will now meet Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) to determine who gets a shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks at All Out On September 5. That match takes place inside a steel cage.
Be sure to check our live coverage of tonight’s show!
Below are highlights from the match:
Nice reversal from @FlyinBrianJr in the hurricanrana!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/8gJ9yjwJM7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021
King sh*t 👑 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/N2jbnmsG1A
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 26, 2021
#LuchaBros win to advance to the finals and will face #JurassicExpress Friday on #AEWRampage!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/FKN6eqMGJ2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021
#LuchaBros and #JurassicExpress will battle this Friday on #AEWRampage, but they BOTH can't stand the @youngbucks.
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/Jm11688fDD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021