Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) defeated Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) to advance to the AEW Tag Title Tournament Finals on Friday’s Rampage.

Lucha Bros will now meet Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) to determine who gets a shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks at All Out On September 5. That match takes place inside a steel cage.

