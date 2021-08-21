* Today’s WWE The Bump previews SummerSlam (full card here) and features Paul Heyman, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Ariel Helwani.

– Speaking of Ariel Helwani, he’ll be interviewing WWE President Nick Khan in the near future. In the video below, Helwani introduces Khan, and gives full disclosure that before WWE, Khan was his agent for five years.

You ready for this?@arielhelwani x Nick Khan Keep your eyes peeled for this one 👀 pic.twitter.com/3O08gr095I — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 21, 2021

– During a live Talk ‘N Shop (with Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rocky Romero) AJ Styles made a surprise appearance to see his friends. Styles is set to team up with Omos at tonight’s SummerSlam PPV to defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against Randy Orton and Riddle.