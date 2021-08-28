WWE Network’s official Twitter account posted a clip of Alexa Bliss winning the WWE RAW Women’s Championship after defeating Sasha Banks on RAW on August 28, 2017.

The clip sparked some criticism at how Bliss is currently being booked. One fan feels that she went from being a champion to someone who plays with a doll.

The fan tweeted, “And now she plays w a doll. Great booking”

Alexa responded with how Lilly, the possessed doll, keeps selling out at WWE Shop.

She tweeted, “Yep! I Sure do! & Lilly is available on @WWEShop !! Well… when she’s back in stock. Keeps selling out… darn.”

The plush doll is currently $29.99 on WWE Shop.

Lilly was with Alexa Bliss at last Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Alexa won her match against Eva Marie.

Below is the clip and Alexa’s tweet: