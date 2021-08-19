WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss and her fiancé, Ryan Cabrera, are planning to tie the knot in a desert wedding next April after Wrestlemania 38.

In a recent interview with ET Online, Bliss revealed that Cabrera has as taken over all the planning for their big day.

“Ryan is super supportive,” Bliss said. “He watches every Monday Night Raw and he comes to as many of my shows as he can. He loves it, he thinks it is so fun.”

Bliss then admitted that she’s “not a wedding person” and that the wedding is really “Ryan’s wedding.”

“Everyone that knows us and knows Ryan, knows that it is Ryan’s wedding,” Bliss revealed. “I am not a wedding person, I never have been. He told me when we got engaged that you just have to show up, and I didn’t really believe him, but now I truly believe him because even my mom and my best friend are like, we don’t know what’s going on with the wedding,’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know either,’ but I know a majority of it is planned already.”

Bliss added that Cabrera has been waiting for his wedding day “forever” and is hands-on with all the planning – which includes picking out Bliss’ wedding dress.

“Ryan’s got it taken care of. He’s been waiting for this day — he’s told me, ‘I’ve been waiting for my wedding day forever,’ and he’s like, ‘I’ll plan it all. Everything. Just tell me what you like.’ Luckily, we have the same interests and same likes,” she said.

“All the way down to my dress,” she added. “He helped me get it designed, and he’s been incredible.”

Cabrera and Bliss got engaged last November.

Bliss will face Eva Marie in a singles match this Saturday at the SummerSlam pay-per-view.