Andrade El Idolo has hit back at criticism of his match with Kenny Omega at Saturday night’s AAA TripleMania XXIX event in Mexico City.

Several fans on Twitter pointed out that Andrade promised to have a “5+ Star Match” with Omega in a pre-match interview. However, the match underwhelmed in the eyes of Dave Meltzer and many fans – criticism that Andrade felt was unfair. Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Radio: “It felt like Kenny Omega was working to have a really good match, but Andrade was working to have only a good match.”

Andrade addressed Meltzer’s criticism with the following tweet:

That man hates me and will never speak well of me or my fiancée but all the fans love him for the garbage that comes out of his mouth. i’m a pro and I showed it yesterday and LA SOMBRA is back to show everyone i’m better than waiting for a stupid star rating(DM)

As noted earlier, Andrade was originally scheduled to win the AAA Mega Championship from Omega at the event. However, AEW intervened and asked AAA to hold off on the title change.

