As previously reported, Ric Flair cornered Andrade El Idolo for his match against AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega at AAA TripleMania XXIX on Friday night.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Flair did the appearance at no charge. Flair apparently chartered a private jet to make the show, at his own expense.

Wrestling Inc. first reported that Flair requested, and was granted, his WWE release earlier this month. We have learned that there is not a non-compete agreement between Flair and WWE, so he is free to appear for other promotions immediately.

As noted, Charlotte Flair was backstage at the show. Charlotte had been approved for the time off months in advance.

Charlotte will face Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam this Saturday night. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the show, as well as all of the breaking news leading into the event.

