New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch reportedly asked WWE officials to work as a heel for this run.

As noted, Lynch made her surprise return at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday and defeated Bianca Belair in just seconds to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title, as the replacement for Sasha Banks, who is not cleared to compete. It was later reported that current plans call for Lynch to be the top heel of the blue brand women’s division.

In an update, word now is that Lynch was the one who requested that she be booked as a heel moving forward, according to F4Wonline.com.

There’s no word on when the Belair vs. Lynch rematch will take place, but it will be interesting to see what sort of heel promo Lynch returns to SmackDown with this Friday. You can click here for WWE’s teaser on Friday’s SmackDown with Lynch and Brock Lesnar.

Stay tuned for more on The Man’s return to WWE. For those who missed it, you can click here for Lynch’s post-SummerSlam video interview, and below you can see Lynch’s only post-SummerSlam tweet as of this writing: