Bet Online has released betting odds for Daniel Bryan’s AEW debut opponent.

While not officially announced, Bryan has reportedly signed with AEW and is expected to debut at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 22 in New York City.

As of today, betting odds have CM Punk and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as the leading candidates for Bryan’s AEW debut. The list of potential opponents looks like this:

* CM Punk +175

* Kenny Omega +450

* Darby Allin +500

* Sting +500

* MJF +600

* Chris Jericho +700

* Sammy Guevara +700

* Orange Cassidy +800

* Cody Rhodes +900

* Jungle Boy +1000

* Lance Archer +1000

* Penta El Zero M +1000

* Eddie Kingston +1200

* PAC + 1200

While also not official, Punk is rumored to debut with AEW soon, either this Friday during AEW Rampage in Chicago, or on September 5 at the All Out pay-per-view near Chicago. You can click here for recent betting odds on Punk’s AEW debut opponent.

