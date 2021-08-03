Bet Online has released odds for CM Punk’s debut opponent in AEW.

Punk is expected to debut for AEW on August 20 at the United Center in Chicago for the special “First Dance” edition of AEW Rampage. While not confirmed, it’s been reported that Punk has signed a deal with the company to make his long-awaited return to pro wrestling.

The odds have Punk’s debut opponent as Darby Allin or Daniel Bryan, who is also rumored to have signed with AEW, and expected to debut on September 22 at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in New York City. Allin recently dropped a reference to Punk on AEW Dynamite.

Bet Online released the following list of odds for Punk’s first AEW opponent:

* Daniel Bryan: +200

* Darby Allin: +200

* Christian Cage: +300

* Orange Cassidy: +500

* Cody Rhodes: +700

* Chris Jericho: +700

* Matt Hardy: +700

* Jungle Boy: +900

* Sting: +1000

