Bianca Belair was originally supposed to face Sasha Banks at last night’s WWE SummerSlam, but as Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported, Banks was off the card.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported this morning that Banks wasn’t cleared for action at the PPV, “but they’re hopeful she will be back soon.”

Filling in for Banks was Becky Lynch, making her big return to WWE and winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship in very quick fashion. After the show, Belair spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about the loss.

“I’m just trying to collect my thoughts and get my mind together,” Belair said. “Everything happened quickly and so fast. I was ready to fight Sasha Banks, and Becky came out, which was an amazing moment.

“I’m happy to be part of that moment, but I lost my title and right now, I’m just emotional and trying to wrap my mind around it. I have to be honest, I feel defeated right now and okay with being vulnerable, and being honest about that. I’m ready to get my title back.”

Belair then spoke about how she felt when she heard Lynch’s music play, knowing that the returning Superstar was coming for her title. Belair also noted she wants and deserves a rematch against the new champ.

“It was bittersweet,” Belair admitted. “Becky Lynch, what she’s accomplished inside and outside the ring. She’s ‘The Man’ and a legend in the making. It was bittersweet to know she was coming out, to hear that pop from the crowd and hear the vibration from the WWE Universe.

“It’s nothing like you’ve ever felt before, so to be in the ring and feel all of that was amazing, but at the same time, I was the SmackDown Women’s Champion and I knew she was coming for my title. It was bittersweet and I can’t help but to be a little sad about the situation and just ready to get back in there and get my rematch because I deserve a rematch.”

You can check out the full interview in the video below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.