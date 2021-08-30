On Friday night, AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes sent out a tweet in which she wondered why black wrestlers who are “busting it in main events and holding championships” are not getting enough love.

Brandi wrote:

This might start some [poop emoji], but let’s talk. I see a lot of people complaining on here that there aren’t enough black talent featured in wrestling…YET…when black talent is out there busting it in main events and holding championships…where’s the love?? Am I just missing it?!

Although Brandi would delete the post, her question to the wrestling world didn’t go unnoticed, as many fans have been tweeting at her with their thoughts.

As noted, Rhodes to the Top, a reality series starring Brandi and Cody Rhodes, will premiere on Wednesday, September 29 at 10 pm ET on TNT. The one-hour premiere air immediately after AEW Dynamite. Shows that follow will be 30 minutes long.

You can see a screengrab of Brandi’s deleted tweet below: