Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt took to Twitter on Friday to quote legendary musician Eddie Van Halen.

Wyatt tweeted:

Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play until they die. -Eddie Van Halen

In the aftermath of Wyatt’s WWE release on July 31, there was speculation of him quitting the pro wrestling business and pursuing an acting career. However, it appears from his latest tweet that Wyatt plans to stick to the squared circle.

As noted recently, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. floated his theory on why Wyatt was released by WWE. According to Prinze Jr., Wyatt and WWE most likely had a falling out due to creative differences.

“…When you stick to your guns time and time again, they’re gonna stick to theirs,” said the Hollywood star.

Meanwhile, The Wrestling Observer reported earlier this week that a “new major AEW acquisition” is coming into the company soon, on the heels of the deals for CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.

Wyatt will be free to join AEW or another promotion when his WWE non-compete expires on Friday, October. 29. AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view is scheduled for November 6.