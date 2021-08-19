Nearly a month after Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, fans are still searching for answers as to why he was let go. Freddie Prinze Jr. may have that answer. The Hollywood star and former member of the WWE creative team sat down with The Ringer Wrestling Show and gave his view as to why Wyatt wound up outside of WWE’s good graces.

“I can’t tell you everything I know,” Prinze Jr. said (h/t to Cultaholic for the transcription). “I know Bray. I wouldn’t say we’re friends, we’re acquaintances, but I still have friends at the company. Like I said earlier, if you’re willing to work a specific way, even if you have a bad match, in the eyes of the top two dudes at the company it’s a good match because you’re doing business their way. If you’re wanting to step out of that lane and widen your river or just show there’s some other streams, even if you have a great match, it’s just a good match. And when you stick to your guns time and time again, they’re gonna stick to theirs.

“Look, Vince is a product of the ’80s. It’s Reaganomics; when there’s problems he throws money at it. It’s an old-school way of thinking. It sometimes works, it sometimes doesn’t, but they’re men that will double down, him and Kevin (Dunn). For better or worse they will always double down.I don’t think Bray had a good enough hand to play poker with them in that game. That’s why he lost the first time in a weird way in Abu Dhabi (Saudi Arabia) and that’s why things kind of went south from there. His segments weren’t suffering, his performance wasn’t suffering. I just think if you’re not willing to play ball then they let you know ‘hey, you’re not trying to play ball. We’re not gonna help you out. We gave you this platform and you’re not using it the way we want you to use it.’ And it’s business, you can understand that.”

Wyatt was officially released from WWE on July 31. At this time it is unknown what his next move in wrestling is.