Bray Wyatt was released from WWE at the end of July, but he’ll still have some new merchandise coming out soon.

Through its Festival of Fun 2021 campaign, Funko POP! is releasing a glow-in-the-dark “Fiend” figure — exclusively through Walmart.

Selling for $16.66, the pre-order item is currently out of stock. As noted, part of the shocked backstage reaction to Wyatt’s release was due to his popularity with fans and how well his merchandise sold.

As Wyatt waits for his 90-day non-compete clause to end (Friday, October 29), there have been reports that both AEW and Impact Wrestling are interested in the former WWE star.