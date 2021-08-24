AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker appeared at a Planet Comicon event soon after CM Punk’s AEW debut on Friday’s episode of Rampage.

Baker was asked about the possibility of Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, joining AEW’s women’s division.

“I was a big AJ Lee fan,” Baker said. “One of the first moves I asked my trainer to teach me when I was training was her finisher, the Black Widow. So, that would be really cool.

“Again, it’s giving the fans what they want. I think for the fans to see both of them [Punk & Lee] in a wrestling ring again in 2021, which is not in WWE…that alone would be evolutionary.

“So, for that moment alone, I would love to see her in AEW. I would love to see her in the ring with me.”

Baker then floated the possibility of a mixed tag team match.

“Speaking of her, I would love to see a mixed tag team match involving her, Punk, me and somebody else [Adam Cole].”

Punk put over Baker as one of AEW’s best young talents in both his AEW debut promo at the United Center and post-Rampage media scrum. He began his promo by saying, “You guys really know how to make a kid feel like Britt Baker in Pittsburg.”

Lee was last seen in action on the March 30, 2015 episode of WWE RAW where she teamed up with Naomi & Paige to defeat The Bella Twins & Natalya in a six-woman tag match.

You can watch Baker’s full interview below: