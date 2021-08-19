MJF defeated Chris Jericho the 5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 5 Final on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Jericho wasn’t allowed to use his finisher, Judas Effect, and couldn’t come to the ring to usual theme, “Judas.” Jericho’s fans had his back though as they sang him down to the ring for the main event bout.

Near the end of the match. MJF attempted to use his Dynamite Diamond Ring, but it was taken away by referee Aubrey Edwards.

Jericho then used his baseball bat on MJF and nearly hit judas effect. He paused, giving MJF enough time to do judas effect on Jericho. MJF eventually got the tap out victory on Jericho by applying a fujiwara armbar on Jericho’s injured elbow.

Jericho had previously beat Shawn Spears, Juventud Guerrera, Nick Gage, and Wardlow to get to this match.

