On the latest Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed in his introduction that Matt Lee and Jeff Parker of 2.0, f.k.a. Ever-Rise, have signed AEW contracts. 2.0 made their AEW debuts in the beginning of August appearing on Dark and on Dynamite in a trios match teaming with Daniel Garcia against Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley.

Jericho noted that 2.0 did not tell him this during their recording of the episode of a few weeks back. AEW was not much of a conversation on the podcast as 2.0 were likely trying to keep their AEW debuts a secret.

AEW nor Lee and Parker have confirmed the signing so far. As AEW EVP Cody Rhodes said when he was explaining AEW’s contract tier system, AEW is elective when it comes to who gets an “All Elite” tweet.

2.0 were part of the late June WWE releases. They are set to take on Sting and Darby Allin tonight in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match.

