Chris Jericho made an appearance on tonight’s AEW Dynamite to reveal he wants one more match against MJF at All Out on September 5.

On last week’s show, Jericho tapped out to MJF in the final chapter of the 5 Labours of Jericho, but says it’s been driving him crazy ever since then. Jericho then offered up one final match against MJF at the PPV, and if he loses, he’ll never wrestle in AEW again.

MJF came out to the stage and said being the guy who ended Jericho’s in-ring career would be a legendary accomplishment and decided to accept Jericho’s offer.

Here is the updated PPV card:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Varsity Blonds, Lucha Bros, or Jurassic Express (Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

* Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, his AEW in-ring career is over)