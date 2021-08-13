Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast and had some advice for the many wrestlers who have been released from WWE as of late.

Punk left the company in early 2014 and has been away from pro wrestling for the most part, focusing on his acting career and giving UFC a run. Punk is expected to debut with AEW in the next month or so, making his long-awaited return to the squared circle. SNME host Jason Agnew asked Punk what advice he would give to anyone who was recently released from their WWE contracts.

“Um, hmm… I mean, I don’t know, I’ve been out of the loop. I don’t know a lot of the people who got fired but I know that it’s probably more of a blessing than anything,” Punk said. “You know, if you want to be a pro wrestler, you can be, but you don’t have to work for WWE. I think it sucks, I think anybody getting fired sucks, but I do think, for a lot of people it could be the best thing that ever happened to them.

“You know, if that’s where you want to be and you got fired, well then your job is to work hard and prove them wrong, and try to get your job back. But if your job is just to be the best pro wrestler you can be, put food on your table, have money in your pocket, I think there’s a world now in 2021 where, more so than in recent times, you can be a pro wrestler.”

