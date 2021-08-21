CM Punk made his highly anticipated AEW debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Punk opened the show and cut a promo announcing his pro wrestling comeback.

After the show, Punk and AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the media. Punk some history with a few members of the AEW roster including Colt Cabana, who works as an in-ring talent and backstage producer. The two were involved in a lawsuit against each other over legal fees, and Cabana had claimed that Punk had tried to “extort” him. Punk commented in the media scrum if he had an heat with anyone in AEW.

“I don’t have a single problem with anybody that was here tonight,” Punk said. “I don’t think I need to do the gossipy stuff because it’s a pretty positive night, and there’s no reason to be down or negative.”

Punk said in his promo that he wanted to face and help out the younger talent in AEW. He elaborated more in the media scrum and named the talents he hopes to face in AEW.

“I get excited about the prospect of me working with [Brian] Pillman [Jr.], [Powerhouse] Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley. Never worked with Jon Moxley before. Literally just everybody. I’ve never done anything with The Young Bucks. I’ve never stepped in the ring with Kenny Omega.

“I think there’s so many dream matches. I think that’s what people would call them, but they’re just dream situations. Who knows who else is coming? I don’t know. You (Khan) probably know. You’re the boss, but there’s just different combinations that I think people can get excited about. It feels live. I’m jazzed to be here. I’m excited to be here.

“I said it out there in the promo. I’m here for the fans. I’m here for me. I’m not a liar. I’m not gonna lie. You tell me this can be fun again, and I can go out there and have the time of my life? Yeah, that’s the juice for me. I think’s it’s limitless possibilities. I really do believe that. It feels like an environment where anything can happen. I love live TV. Let’s have fun.”