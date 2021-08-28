CM Punk announced he’ll be doing a Q&A about the show Heels, tomorrow at 6 pm ET. This is happening just before Punk’s appearance in the series.

“Tomorrow at 5pm CT I’m going to do a Q&A for all things @HeelsSTARZ before my episode airs! Use hashtag #HeelsSTARZ,” Punk wrote.

You can check out more of Punk’s comments about the show here, and if he knew he was going to AEW while filming Heels here.

As noted, after Friday’s Rampage, Punk joined Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian in the ring to chat with the live crowd. In a now deleted tweet, a Twitter user felt AEW had “really sunk that low they have to cater for the fans after a show.”

“We are going to sink so low catering to paying fans we’ll be at the center of the earth around 10pm CT on September 5th,” Punk responded.

Punk is scheduled to face Darby Allin at the upcoming All Out PPV on September 5.

