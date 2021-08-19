American Top Team’s Dan Lambert made his return to AEW on tonight’s Dynamite, bringing former UFC Champions Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski along with him.

Lambert showed up last month with UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, and UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes. Initially in the crowd, Lambert made his way into the ring to rip on AEW, calling the product “unwatchable.” While cutting his promo, Lance Archer made his way out to the ring and clocked Lambert, then hit his finisher, Black Out, on Lambert.

On tonight’s show, Lambert continued to rip on AEW and wrestling fans, in general. He brought his guys this time to make sure he didn’t get jumped, but Lance Archer still made an attempt to get to the ring.

Archer was stopped on the ramp by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, who beatdown Archer, much to Lambert’s approval.

You can check out highlights from the segment below: