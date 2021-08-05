This evening AEW announced Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

On last night’s Dynamite, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin defeated 2.0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia.

Darby Allin commented about the upcoming match.

The former TNT Champion tweeted, “What I say a couple weeks ago there’s only one place to prove yer the best and that’s AEW. Let’s get after this s--t and show what ya got @GarciaWrestling”

Daniel Garcia also commented on next week’s match.

Garcia tweeted, “Thanks TK. Wednesday night, I put action behind these words.”

Below is the updated line-up for the August 11 episode of Dynamite:

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson (IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match)

* Dan Lambert To Make An Appearance

* Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

