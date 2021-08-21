Jinder Mahal has emphasized his confidence as he enters his singles bout with Drew McIntyre tonight at WWE SummerSlam. Regardless of whether the feeling is justified, McIntyre believes Mahal has a right to be cocky.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.’s Brian Wohl, McIntyre laid out Mahal’s accomplishments since his 2016 WWE return.

“He’s very confident, rightfully so, former WWE Champion. He’s in the best shape of his life. I know he’s improved mentally since he was last WWE Champion. He’s competing on another level, which is great for him. It’s exciting,” McIntyre said. “We’ve been on similar paths, similar journeys, getting fired, finding ourselves, becoming WWE Champion.

“Now we’re on this huge stage, SummerSlam match in front of 40,000 people. It’s just unfortunate that it’s against me. He seems to underestimate the same guy that crushed Brock Lesnar. Crushed Goldberg. Randy Orton.”

It’s no secret that McIntyre has been on a cold streak. After dominating all of 2020, the Scottish Warrior has strung together a series of pay-per-view losses since WWE WrestleMania 37.

While he’s not one to make excuses, McIntyre pointed out that his recent rivals, namely Mahal and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, have always had support ringside.

“Seems like these guys always have buddies by their sides. Here I am, Drew McIntyre, and all my buddies have turned on me,” McIntyre said. “It’s not an easy time to be Drew McIntyre. What does Stone Cold say? DTA: don’t trust anybody.”

Lucky for McIntyre, Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside during his match with Mahal tonight at WWE SummerSlam.

You can view the full interview below:

https://youtu.be/B0GCCmtWBSw