Fans attending AEW Rampage at the United Center in Chicago this Friday will be required to wear masks.

On Tuesday, Chicago officials imposed a new indoor mask mandate which covers all indoor public settings, including bars and restaurants, clubs and common areas of residential buildings.

Starting Friday, anyone over the age 2 will have to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccine status, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a news conference.

Besides Chicago, several other cities announced mask mandates this week, just a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone wear masks indoors in areas with high case numbers, regardless of their vaccination status.

In recent weeks, AEW has held shows in states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas where mask mandates haven’t been as strictly imposed, especially for vaccinated people.

Following Friday’s Rampage, AEW will return to Chicago for three consecutive shows – Dynamite on Sept. 1, Rampage on Sept. 3 and All Out on Sept. 5.

With rumors of CM Punk showing up at United Center, Friday’s Rampage is expected to be one of the biggest in AEW history.