Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Kiera Hogan wrestled before tonight’s Dynamite for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Hogan went up against Hiakru Shida.

Last month, Hogan announced she had finished up with Impact at their tapings in Nashville.

“What’s up babies! I’m in Nashville for tapings and you guys will be the first to know that this is my last IMPACT tapings and I’m going to see what else is out there for me. I’m so excited and scared but I know whatever I choose to do I’m gonna be the best and that’s on periodt,” she wrote.

Hogan had previously signed a multi-year deal in August of 2019. She went on to win tag gold on two occasions with her Fire ‘N Flava partner, Tasha Steelz.

Dark: Elevation streams on Monday at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube.