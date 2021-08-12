Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — best known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to a hospital earlier this week due to multiple medical issues.

On Wednesday, Knobbs’ friend Fred Jung set up a GoFundMe page to help the pro wrestling veteran with his medical expenses. According to Jung, Knobbs is dealing with “major stomach issues” and is presently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his illnesses.

Jung also informed that Knobbs’ “good knee has finally given out” and requires surgery. In 2019, Knobbs underwent a total knee replacement on his other knee.

Jung wrote, “Just yesterday, Brian was rushed by ambulance to the emergency ward where he is going through a battery of tests to determine the severity of his major stomach issues. His doctors have expressed extreme concern and told Brian that he will probably remain in the hospital for at least the next couple of months. Coupled with his stomach issues, Brian’s good knee has finally given out and requires a surgery if he hopes to walk again. Brian is a proud man who has tirelessly worked his entire life to be self-sufficient.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $7,500 out of the goal of $20,000.