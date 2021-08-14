Fuego Del Sol took on AEW TNT Champion Miro on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Sol had the opportunity to not only win the title, but earn an AEW contract, as well.

Sol had a hot start to the match, hitting numerous tornado DDTs on the champion, but ended up tapping out to Miro’s finisher, game over. Miro then tore up Sol’s contract after the match.

Sammy Guevara and AEW President Tony Khan then came out to the stage.

Khan handed Guevara a clipboard with some paperwork on it, and Guevara ended up letting his real-life best friend know that thanks to his commitment to AEW over the past year and popularity to with the fans, he was now all elite.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show.