As reported, pro wrestling legend “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by Rodney Freeman, Matt Sigmon, and Kerry Morton to help Eaton’s family with the funeral expenses.

Below is the full GoFundMe description:

Hi everyone my name is Rodney Freeman. Matt Sigmon, Kerry Morton and myself have set this up to raise money for Bobby Eatons funeral costs. Bobby like most former pro wrestlers passed away with little to nothing. He had no insurance and no money to help with anything like this. His death was completely unexpected. Bobby Eaton was one half of the Midnight Express and performed all over the world during the 80’s and 90’s. All the money raised will go directly to his daughter Taryn Priscilla Eaton. We will update this page accordingly over the next couple days. Thank you. You guys are absolutely unbelievable! Bobby’s sister and daughter will meet with the funeral home tomorrow to figure out the details. We are blown away by your kindness.

The campaign has met its goal of $10,000. As of this writing, the total is at $14,210.

Several wrestlers donated, including Chris Jericho, who donated $5,000. Tributes To Bobby Eaton from WWE, AEW, IMPACT, and more are available at this link.

Earlier this evening, one half of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Ricky Morton, took to social media to thank everyone who donated to the GoFundMe.

He tweeted, “Thank you @IAmJericho for that donation! Wow, that is incredible. All for Bobby. @RealKerryMorton @sigmonwrestling @Lew_ImperialPro Now we can have a service! Thank you @realchaseowens @JANELABABY @CodyRhodes Thank you! Thank you to everyone who donated.”

A link to the GoFundMe is available here.