Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Matt and Nick Jackson see someone with a Ric Flair-esque robe on and can’t believe he’s actually in the building. “WrestlingInc.com was right!” Matt says. The person rips off a bunch of Flair lines, turns around, and it’s actually Karl Anderson doing his “Sour Boy” gimmick. The Young Bucks say this gimmick is the worst. Anderson says someone put something in his drink (“dwink”) and the Young Bucks crack up laughing.

* Recording voiceovers for the upcoming AEW Wrestling Buddies, Nick rattling off some lines over and over.

* Matt and Nick open a mystery box from the Warner Bros. in regards to Space Jam. They open the boxes and they include special edition Space Jam X-Box controllers, graded trading cards, and a LeBron James figure. Matt and Nick give some things away to Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler.

* Peter Avalon is talking with Cezar Bononi, Leva Bates walks into Bononi and almost falls over, but Avalon catches her (similar to how they did their ring entrance when they were a duo). Avalon then tells Bates to she should watch running into Cezar, it can be dangerous. She agrees and responds she wasn’t watching where she was going. She tells Avalon he saved her, and he responds, “Again! Right?” He leaves with Bononi as Bates just stands there.

* Backstage at Daily’s Place, The Young Bucks are shooting hoops with Karl Anderson. Anderson ends up spinning the ball on his fingers. Matt says he heard people saying he couldn’t dribble, then shows off he indeed can dribble. Juvi joins in with the group.

* Back to Ryan Nemeth’s dream cream xtreme TV ad. Producer yells “cut!” Nemeth asks to take a break, the other guy needs to get cleaned up after getting some on his arm. He says it burns and isn’t feeling too good. We see the guy freaking out a bit and suddenly having cream in his eyes. Nemeth yells “cream eyes!” over and over with a bunch of strange images flashing.

* Kenny Omega goes to shave, but Matt and Nick stop him. They let him know he’s using a flesh light and that’s not going to work. Omega goes to try it, but he’s called to the ring. Matt says his shaving will have to wait another week and takes the flesh light with him. Kenny goes off yelling for Don to talk for him.

* From Brandon Cutler’s camera, we see The Elite coming out to talk with Hangman Page on last week’s Dynamite. The group ends up taking out Page.

* Cutler bumps into Peter Avalon, who can’t believe he’s cheating now! Avalon says they would have won so much more as a tag team if he just listened to him back then. Cutler says Avalon was right — cheating is fun. Avalon says there just might be an opening in The Wingmen for him! Cutler says he’s kind of already in a group, ya know, The Elite. Cutler says they are on Dynamite while The Wingmen are on Dark. He decides to pass, but gives Avalon a hug, and ends up stealing Avalon’s wallet.

* Best Friends watching film with Wheeler Yuta, giving him pointers along the way. Chuck Taylor tells Yuta next time he gets pinned, get his shoulders up off the mat! Cassidy proclaims he doesn’t want to be there and leaves.

* In a hotel, 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) have a talk. Parker says during their match on Dynamite, Lee was helping him up, then he’s suddenly down on the ground because Lee is staring at Sting! Lee says that wasn’t the real Sting, it was nWo Sting! Parker believes his partner and says they need to expose the fake Sting.

* The Young Bucks join The Good Brothers for an episode of Talk ‘N Shop. Matt and Nick discuss their recent promo where everybody passed a basketball around, and whoever had it would talk. It’s just about having fun. Gallows says in a previous company they were in (WWE) there’s no way in hell they could do something like that without scripts, lighting, and a bunch of approvals. They talk about doing it two takes, only because Kenny missed the shot at the hoop. They ask Nick what did AEW President Tony Khan have to say about the segment. “After it aired, he said, ‘That was the best pre-tape of all-time.’ [Laughs]”

* Clip shown from last week’s Dark Order segment on Dynamite. Hangman Page slipped in to grab his beer and try to leave. On the table we see Page actually left a CD behind for the group. Cut to the Dark Order hangout where the group is yelling at each other. 5 is mad about BTE, says they always treated him poorly, now they are doing the same to Page. 5 leaves the room. Part of the group wanted to help Page on Dynamite, others want to respect Page’s wishes about needed some space. Colt says there is no right answer here. In the background, 10 is loudly cutting up some drugs, and the group ask him what he’s doing. Colt takes the CD that Page left behind from 10. They decide to watch the film they put together. It ends up being just a message from Page. At his home, Page says he couldn’t finish the film for various reasons and the movie is getting scrapped. Page says because he’s riding solo for a while, they might have to do some more recruiting, so he has a new commercial for them. Opening scene is a flashback to Page talking to Brodie Lee about going to the Dark Order website. Various clips are shown with Page and the group: “Do you feel like you’re always alone? Together, we can change all of that.” Lots of highlights are shown, basically documenting Page’s time with the group over the last couple months. Cut back to the group tearing up over the commercial.

* Back to “Sour Boy” saying he really wanted to wear the Ric Flair robe with Matt and Nick laughing in the back.