Four more matches have been added to Impact’s special event Emergence tomorrow night. Two of them are tag team contests, and the other two are singles matches.

In the tag team division, Decay (Knockout Champions Rosemary and Havok, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) will challenge Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh & No Way in an eight-person bout. Also, the Knockouts and new AAA Reina de Renias Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt will face NWA’s Melina and Trey Miguel.

Then, in singles action, the GCW Champion Matt Cardona will settle the score with Rohit Raju. And Knockouts veteran Madison Rayne will make her in-ring return in a collision course against Taylor Wilde.

As already reported, Christian Cage will defend his Impact World Championship for the very first time against Brian Myers after winning it from Kenny Omega last week. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) will defend their Impact Tag Team titles against Violent By Design and Rich Swann & Willie Mack. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander will see Jake Something in an X-Division title match. And a new number one contender will earn their spot to challenge either Cage or Myers at Victory Road in September.

Below is the updated card for Emergence:

Impact World Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Brian Myers

X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Melina & Trey Miguel

Decay vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh & No Way

Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju

Madison Rayne vs. Taylor Wilde

Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

Emergence will air tomorrow at 7 PM ET exclusively on Impact Plus.