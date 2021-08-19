Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm EST and on Impact’s YouTube membership page [which will put the live episode up at 8:30 PM ET]! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Tonight’s episode is the go-home show for Emergence, which will air tomorrow at 7 PM ET on Impact Plus!

** Before tonight’s show, Tasha Steelz (w/Savannah Evans) defeated Havok (w/Rosemary), thanks to an assist from Evans on the outside on Before The Impact! **

Correspondents Josh Mathews and Gia Miller welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! They are about to welcome the new Impact World Champion Christian Cage back to Impact, but W. Morrissey and Eddie Edwards bring their backstage brawl out and around the ring. Once they get themselves in the ring, Sami Callihan comes and makes the save for Edwards.

Callihan picks up a microphone and announces he has a scheduled match that he wants to do right now! We’ll see if he gets his wish after the opening credits roll.

Guess what? He does!

Sami Callihan & Chris Sabin vs. Moose & Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton)

These four will duke it out tomorrow night at Emergence for the right to become the next contender to either Christian Cage or Brian Myers’ Impact World Championship. But tonight, these four will have to learn how to form an alliance as teams.

Sami Callihan and Ace Austin get things started. The fans are pulling for Callihan as they chant “Death Machine” in unison. Both men lock up. Callihan gets taken down with an arm drag. The former two-time X-Division Champion taunts “The Death Machine.” Callihan just pops him in the mouth and takes his rightful bow. More exchanges follow before Callihan makes a tag to Chris Sabin. Sabin comes flying in with a boot to the face of Austin. Sabin points towards Callihan, and the fans cheer to have him back in the ring.

Callihan asks the crowd to go silent for a moment. He lands a nasty kick to the spine. Sabin says he can do it better. Callihan tags Sabin in to prove it. Sabin repeats the same lethal kick, then traps Austin in the corner and lays down a flurry of shots. Sabin slides out of the ring and knocks Moose off the apron. Their match will continue right after the commercial break.