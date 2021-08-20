Impact Wrestling Emergence begins tomorrow night at 8 pm ET from Skyway Studios in Nashville Tennessee. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage of the show!

After defeating Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship earlier this month on AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage makes his first title defense against Brian Myers. The Impact World Tag Team and X Division Titles will also be on the line.

Emergence streams exclusively on Impact Plus. Below is the final card:

* Christian Cage (c) vs. Brian Myers (Impact World Championship)

* The Good Brothers (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something (Impact X Division Championship)

* Chris Sabin vs. Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin (Four-Way Match to determine number one contender for Impact World Championship)

* Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin

* Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Melina and Trey Miguel

* Decay vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh and No Way

* Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju

* Madison Rayne vs. Taylor Wilde