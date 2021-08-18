Impact Wrestling has reportedly signed former NWA World Television Champion Zicky Dice.

Dice recently inked a multi-year deal with Impact, according to Fightful Select.

As noted in our spoiler report from Tuesday’s Impact tapings in Nashville, found at this link, Dice made his Impact debut in a tag team match with Manny Lemons against Fallah Bahh and No Way. Fightful adds that Dice will be a part of the new group with Brian Myers and Sam Beale.

Dice chose to leave the NWA after letting his contract expire at the end of 2020. He had originally asked for his release in the summer of 2020. Dice made his first and only appearance for AEW on an episode of Dark this past June, losing to current IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer.

Before this week’s match at the Impact tapings, Dice last competed at the MLW Battle Riot event on July 10, in the big Battle Riot match. He dropped the NWA World TV Title to former champion The Pope in October 2020 at a UWN Primetime Live event, and has only had a handful of matches since then – the AEW Dark match, the MLW Battle Riot match, a loss to Odinson at Effy’s No Peace Underground show on June 11, then last night’s Impact debut.

