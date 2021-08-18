Impact Wrestling taped upcoming Impact TV content, Before The Impact matches, and the upcoming Victory Road special this past Tuesday at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

You can click here for spoilers from Sunday’s tapings and you can click here for spoilers from Monday’s tapings. Those tapings included the first and second parts of Friday’s Emergence event, plus matches for Before The Impact and Impact on AXS.

Courtesy of Impact Asylum, below are full spoilers from Tuesday’s tapings:

BEFORE THE IMPACT:

* Fallah Bahh and No Way defeated Hernandez and Johnny Swinger

IMPACT ON AXS:

* Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary defeated Tasha Steelz

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson defeated Rich Swann in a Bunkhouse Brawl

* David Finlay defeated Chris Bey due to interference from Juice Robinson. Hikuleo came out and helped Bey fight Finlay and Robinson, injuring Robinson’s knee

* Petey Williams defeated TJP

* Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus defeated Rhino and Deaner. After the match, the rest of Violent By Design turned on Rhino and attacked him

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage came to the ring for a promo. He gave praise to #1 contender Ace Austin but said he will never beat him. Tommy Dreamer came out and put Cage over, and said he wants just one more match at some point. Austin and Madman Fulton interrupted, which led to a brawl between the two sides

* Fallah Bahh and No Way defeated Manny Lemons and Zicky Dice

* Ace Austin defeated Tommy Dreamer

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan defeated Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, W. Morrissey, Moose and Brian Myers in a ten-man match

VICTORY ROAD:

* Matt Cardona defeated Rohit Raju in a No DQ match

* Laredo Kid defeated Jake Something, Black Taurus, Suicide, Trey Miguel and John Skyler in a Six-Way Scramble

* Steve Maclin defeated TJP and Petey Williams in a Triple Threat

* W. Morrissey and Moose defeated Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan

* Chris Bey and Hikuleo defeated David Finlay and Juice Robinson

* Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rosemary and Havok retained over Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers retained over Willie Mack and Rich Swann

* X Division Champion Josh Alexander retained over Chris Sabin