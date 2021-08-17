Impact Wrestling taped upcoming Impact TV content, Before The Impact matches, and the rest of Friday’s Emergence special this past Monday at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The tapings were held over two sessions.

You can click here for spoilers from Sunday’s tapings, which included the first part of Emergence, plus matches for Before The Impact and Impact on AXS.

Courtesy of Impact Asylum, below are full spoilers from Monday’s tapings:

BEFORE THE IMPACT:

* Jake Something defeated John Skyler

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS:

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage came out to celebrate his win from AEW Rampage. #1 contender Brian Myers interrupted, along with Sam Beale. The segment also saw Cage retire the TNA World Heavyweight Title belt

* Chris Sabin defeated Sami Callihan. Moose attacked both of them after the match but Eddie Edwards made the save

* Mickie James came out to talk NWA EmPowerrr and called Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo to the ring. “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt was with her. Purrazzo attacked James until Melina and Trey Miguel made the save

* Willie Mack and Rich Swann defeated Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers in a non-title match. After the match, Mack and Swann were put through tables

* Rohit Raju and Shera defeated Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona

* Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering defeated Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With A K

* Moose defeated Eddie Edwards. W. Morrissey came out with Moose. After the match, a big brawl broke out with Moose, Morrissey, Edwards, World Champion Christian Cage, Brian Myers, Sam Beale, Sami Callihan, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, and X Division Champion Josh Alexander. The segment ended with the babyfaces standing tall

* Taylor Wilde defeated Tenille Dashwood

* Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus defeated No Way and Fallah Bahh

* Moose came to the ring and called Eddie Edwards out. They fought until W. Morrissey helped Moose and they double teamed Edwards

* X Division Champion Josh Alexander hosted an Open Challenge and retained over the returning Jake Crist. After the match, Chris Sabin came out and challenged Alexander to a match at Victory Road. Alexander accepted

* Josh Skyler defeated Laredo Kid

* The Good Brothers came to the ring and cut a promo on how they put Willie Mack in the hospital. Rich Swann attacked with a steel chair and sent them retreating

* Steve Maclin defeated Petey Williams

* Trey Miguel defeated “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt. After the match, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo attacked Miguel but Mickie James made the save

EMERGENCE, AIRING THIS FRIDAY ON IMPACT PLUS:

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage retained over Brian Myers

* The Decay (Crazzy Steve, Black Taurus, Rosemary, Havok) defeated Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bah and No Way in an eight-person tag team match