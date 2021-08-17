Impact Wrestling taped upcoming Impact TV content, Before The Impact matches, and part of Friday’s Emergence special this past Sunday at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The tapings were held over two sessions.

Courtesy of Impact Asylum, below are full spoilers from Sunday’s tapings:

BEFORE THE IMPACT:

* Eddie Edwards defeated Deaner

* Laredo Kid defeated John Skyler

* Steve Maclin defeated TJP by DQ after Petey Williams attacked Macllin with a steel chair. Maclin was preparing to use the chair on TJP, but Williams made the save, which led to heat with TJP

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS:

* W. Morrissey and Eddie Edwards brawled until Sami Callihan made the save for Edwards, stopping a powerbomb attempt by Morrissey

* Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan defeated Moose and Ace Austin

* Matt Cardona defeated Shera

* Jake Something defeated Kaleb With A K in a No DQ match. Jake and X Division Champion Josh Alexander had a face-off after the match

* Chris Bey defeated David Finlay

* Melina defeated Brandi Lauren. This was Melina’s debut. After the match, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo came out with “Drama King” Matthew to attack Melina but Trey Miguel made the save to set up the Emergence match and Melina vs. Purrazzo at NWA EmPowerrr

* Tasha Steelz defeated Havok

* Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne and Kaleb With A K defeated Taylor Wilde in a Handicap Match. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering came out after the match to even the odds, saving Wilde from a triple team beatdown

* Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus defeated Hernandez and Johnny Swinger

* Joe Doering defeated Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows

EMERGENCE, AIRING THIS FRIDAY ON IMPACT PLUS:

* Steve Maclin defeated Petey Williams

* Madison Rayne defeated Taylor Wilde

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers retained over Violent By Design and Rich Swann and Willie Mack in a Triple Threat

* Matt Cardona defeated Rohit Raju

* Impact X Division Champion Josh Alexander retained over Jake Something

* Ace Austin became the new #1 contender to the Impact World Title by defeating Moose, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan in a Fatal 4 Way

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt defeated Melina and Trey Miguel