Over the past year or so, AEW, IMPACT and NJPW have come together to share talent. While talents from all three promotions have gone through the proverbial “Forbidden Door” and appeared on various shows, the talent exchange has been largely centered around male wrestlers.

Impact star Jordynne Grace, for one, is disappointed that the talent exchange hasn’t featured women.

“Honestly, I was super excited when it first got announced, but as the months have dragged on with only a few things happening and never really happening for the women, I’ve been more disappointed than anything else really,” Grace told talkSPORT. “Because I thought the forbidden door was definitely going to wide-open instead of having to knock and only a few people get in at a time [laughs]. But you know, that’s the nature of the business, right!”

When asked why women haven’t been able to crossover as much as the men, Grace said: “I have absolutely no idea. I’m sure it has a lot to do with politics and who can go over there etc, you know how it is. People don’t want their people to lose, so on and so forth.”

On this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the team of Grace and Rachael Ellering defeated Fire ‘N Flava. As noted, Kiera Hogan was backstage for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming and could soon be leaving Impact for AEW.