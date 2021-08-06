Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese and former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan were reportedly backstage last night at Daily’s Place for AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, according to Cassidy Haynes from Bodyslam.net.

Tony Nese signed with WWE in 2016 and was one of several wrestlers that the company released on June 25. While with the company, Nese was a one-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

As noted, Kiera Hogan announced last month that she was leaving Impact to “see what else is out there for her.” She first signed with the company back in August 2017 and held the Knockouts Tag Team Championship twice.

Haynes also reported that Mike and Matt Sydal’s other brother, who isn’t a professional wrestler, was backstage.

For the results from last night’s AEW Dynamite, please click here.