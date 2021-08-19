For the first time in 13 years, Christian Cage will return to Impact, and he won’t be coming home empty-handed. The new Impact World Champion will make his homecoming arrival on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

With his first title defense set in less than 24 hours against Brian Myers at Emergence, what does “Captain Charisma” have in store for his opponent?

Speaking of Emergence, it was announced that Chris Sabin, Ace Austin, Moose and Sami Callihan are to square off in a four-way dance for an opportunity to challenge either Cage or Myers for the world title in the near future. Tonight, Sabin and Callihan will team up against Austin and Moose. Which team will come out victorious and possibly gain the upper hand heading into Friday’s bout?

Also, two of the most towering athletes on the brand, Doc Gallows and Joe Doering, will clash in singles action. Gallows has a lot of pressure going into this matchup because if he were to lose, that would reflect poorly on him and Karl Anderson before their world-tag title defense against Doering’s baneful team of Violent By Design as well as Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Can Gallows pull off a victory ahead of his giant title defense?

Lastly, NWA star Melina will gear up and make her in-ring debut for Impact tonight. Before she challenges the Knockouts and new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo at NWA Empower, Melina will earn an opportunity to showcase her talent before colliding with “The Virtuosa” next Saturday.

Below are the matches and segments scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Emergence go-home show

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage makes his first appearance since winning the title.

* NWA’s Melina makes her in-ring debut

* Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin & Moose

* Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering

* GCW World Champion Matt Cardona vs. Shera

* Madison Rayne’s “Locker Room Talk” returns with special guest Tenille Dashwood

* Knockouts Tag Champ Havok will be in action against Tasha Steelz on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET!

Be sure and check out our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!