AEW began announcing matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

The show’s main event features Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo (with Alex Abrahantes) taking on Matt and Mike Sydal.

Below are the rest of the announced matches:

* Brian Cage vs. RSP

* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) with Marko Stunt vs. Cyrus and Charlie Bravo

* Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling vs. Amber Nova

