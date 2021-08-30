As reported earlier this week, Jim Ross is moving away from announcing on a full-time basis.

It was noted that the AEW announcer would still sit behind the table for big matches and major events.

According to F4WOnline, Tony Khan said reports that they are looking to remove Jim Ross as an announcer are inaccurate.

Saturday on Twitter, Jim Ross was asked if the reports of him transitioning out of being a full-time AEW announcer were true.

He simply replied, “It’s news to me…”

Ross signed a three-year deal with AEW in April of 2019.