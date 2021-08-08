WWE was in Fort Myers, Florida last night for a Supershow that featured a match between Finn Balor and Sami Zayn (Balor won). On social media, Zayn said John Cena apparently raved about their match.

“John Cena watched my match with Finn Balor tonight in Fort Myers, FL and was raving about how great it was, and it made me feel good,” Zayn wrote.

Cena was also involved in the show, teaming up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a winning effort over WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.

In other Cena news, his latest film, The Suicide Squad, opened this weekend with lower than expected numbers. The James Gunn directed film drew $26.5 million at 4,002 theaters in the U.S. and was number one in the box office.

According to Variety, a mix of COVID-19 cases rising and the film’s R-rating hurt how much the movie was expected to bring in. The film’s budget is $185 million.

Cena is set to face Reigns for the title at SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 21.