Earlier this year, Batista made it clear that he has zero interest in sharing the big screen with John Cena and The Rock.

After his initial comment on why he doesn’t wish to work with his fellow WWE legends, Batista doubled down with a tweet in which he said he’d “prefer not to be lumped in” with Rock and Cena. Batista pointed out that he’s a character actor, and not just an action movie star. A few years ago, Batista similarly said he doesn’t wish to be compared to Rock and Cena as he wants to earn “credibility and education” by working with Academy Award winners.

Cena recently answered some fan questions for an Esquire video. When asked about Batista’s comments, Cena said he’s “super sad” to learn that his former WWE foe isn’t interested in working with him.

“I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor,” Cena said. “He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective.

“Dave has worked so hard on his craft, and he is so dedicated to his characters, and really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity. I 100% understand that.”

Cena then went onto clarify that he has no beef with Batista.

“Dave is one of the nicest and generous guys you’ll ever meet,” Cena said. “I don’t have any beef with Dave and I genuinely think he doesn’t have beef with me.

“He really just wants to be identified and recognized for his work. And I cannot fault him for that. I applaud him for it. To be brave enough to say something like that kind of allows him to go forth on his own and I appreciate that.”

You can listen to Cena talking about Batista from the 3:55 mark in the video below: