Earlier this week, Batista made it clear that he has no interest in sharing the big screen with fellow WWE legends John Cena and The Rock.

In response to a fan on Twitter, who floated the possibility of The Animal starring in a movie alongside Cena and Rock, Batista said: “Nah I’m good!!”

Batista has now clarified that his comments were not personal and he’d prefer “not to be lumped in” with Rock and Cena. He provided a collage of characters that he’s portrayed in his acting career along with the following caption:

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DreamChaser.

The talk of The Rock and Cena starring in a movie together began after the latter’s comments in a recent interview with Complex News.

“So, as somebody who enjoys entertainment I think, with you setting that stage, I’m immediately intrigued,” Cena said. “There’s a lot more than my opinion that’s going to have to work to connect those dots. But I think it would be entertaining. So, I mean, I’m in. Nowadays we are truly in a wonderful surge of entertainment. There’s a lot of content out there, there’s content consistently being made, my point is people are busy.

“Then you take someone like Dwayne Johnson, who is in his own universe, he is so busy. And with such quality projects. It would take the stars lining up. It may be to the point it is too complex, I don’t know. But man, it sounds entertaining.”

See below for Batista’s tweet: