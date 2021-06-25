Batista has zero interest in sharing the big screen with fellow WWE legends John Cena and The Rock.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star made that clear while responding to a tweet from a fan, who wishes to see the three wrestlers-turned-actors star in a movie together.

Batista tweeted:

Nah I’m good!!

The fan in question had re-tweeted a quote from a recent Cena interview where the 16-time World Champion expressed interest in doing a movie with The Rock.

Cena told Complex, “As somebody who enjoys entertainment, I’m intrigued [at the possibility of working with The Rock]. I feel that would be entertaining. There’s a lot more than my opinion that’s gonna have to work to connect those dots, but I think it would be entertaining. So, I’m in.”

This isn’t the first time that Batista has taken shots at The Rock and Cena for their acting skills. In 2019, Batista said he never wanted to be compared to Rock or Cena.

“Would I consider him a great actor? F— no,” Batista said of The Rock. “I want good roles. I don’t care about Fast and Furious or Bumblebee. That’s not the kind of stardom I want. I want to be in Dune. I want to work with Denis Villeneuve, Sam Mendes and Jodie Foster. I want to work with Academy Award winners. I’m proud to be a character actor. I want that respect and credibility and education.

“Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I’m … something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I’m an actor.”

Earlier this year, Batista also shot down a suggestion that she should star in a Buddy Film with Cena.

See below for the tweet: