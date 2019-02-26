Batista was recently profiled by The Tampa Bay Times for a new piece that was released at this link after the former WWE Champion made his return to WWE TV on last night's RAW from Atlanta, crashing the 70th birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to send a message to Triple H. Batista vs. Triple H is now expected for WrestleMania 35.

It sounds like the upcoming ring return could be one of the last matches for The Animal. The Times noted that the match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35 could allow Batista to close out his wrestling career "the right way."

Batista, who is coming off his biggest year in Hollywood yet with several project in the works, said he's eager and impatient for what comes next. The Times talked about how he often addresses political or controversial topics on his Twitter account, and how he is aware that staying quiet on certain topics could mean a larger fan base for him. Batista said he's not interested in being one of those actors who make $20 million per film.

"That's just never going to be me, and that goes back to the feeling that I only need so much. I only need a certain level of security. I don't need to make $20 million a film. I don't even want $20 million a film. I wouldn't know what to do with it," he said.

Batista said he does want to be a great actor, which has nothing to do with being a movie star such as The Rock. Batista said he would not consider The Great One to be a great actor. He also said he's not interested in acting roles like Rock's Fast & Furious or John Cena's Bumblebee.

"Rock was, in a way, a movie star before he was even a movie star. There is something about him that's really special. I'd never take that away from him," Batista said of The Rock. "Would I consider him a great actor? F--- no. I want good roles. I don't care about Fast and Furious or Bumblebee. ... That's not the kind of stardom I want. ... I want to be in Dune. I want to work with Denis Villeneuve. I want to work with Sam Mendes and Jodie Foster. I want to work with Academy Award winners. I'm proud to be a character actor. I want that respect and credibility and education."

Batista said he does not want to be compared to Rock and Cena. Everyone does it and he hates it.

"Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does it," he said. "Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I'm ... something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I'm an actor."

Regarding those controversial topics on Twitter such as anti-Donald Trump rhetoric, Batista talked about being "very Democrat" these days. Batista said he was never a "party guy" because he was all about the candidate, but it got to where he felt "like I had to pick a side. It's like war, and I've come out very Democrat, but I do have some very conservative views, too."

Batista, who has a large firearm collection, said he strongly supports the rights of citizens to bear arms. After the Parkland school shooting in February 2018, Batista thought about turning his AR-15 over to Tampa police, but he incorrectly heard that they don't do that. He decided to keep the gun, not wanting it to end up in the hands of another person.

"I'm pro firearm," he said. "But I don't think we need assault rifles. I'm fine giving mine up, because if somebody breaks into my house, I'm not running to get my AR. I'm reaching on the side of my bed to get my .44."

The article also revealed that Batista recently separated from his third wife, but they do have plans to split custody of their pit bulls.

It was noted that Batista is looking to retire from acting, possibly in 5 years, to then produce and direct movies. He's hoping to do a "heartfelt indie movie" this year but he's also looking land a big, studio action movie because it could open doors to other things he really wants to do in Hollywood.

Source: Tampa Bay Times